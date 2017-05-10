Two Uni High seniors earn National Merit scholarships
Two Champaign-Urbana high school students, both seniors at University High School, will receive $2,500 National Merit college scholarships. Samuel Guo of Champaign and Andrew Stelzer of Urbana are among 2,500 winners chosen from more than 15,000 finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.
