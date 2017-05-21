Troubled waters in northwest Champaign
Since they bought their home in northwest Champaign's Timberline Valley South, Oscar Gamble and his family have enjoyed lakefront living, with access to fishing and kayaking on one of the subdivision's two lakes from their own backyard. Those days may be over for the Gambles - along with their neighbors with waterfront homes - who have all been left to wonder what to do next after something unprecedented happened in Champaign subdivision history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC