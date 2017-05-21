Troubled waters in northwest Champaign

Since they bought their home in northwest Champaign's Timberline Valley South, Oscar Gamble and his family have enjoyed lakefront living, with access to fishing and kayaking on one of the subdivision's two lakes from their own backyard. Those days may be over for the Gambles - along with their neighbors with waterfront homes - who have all been left to wonder what to do next after something unprecedented happened in Champaign subdivision history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.