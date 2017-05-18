Top of the Morning, May 18, 2017

Top of the Morning, May 18, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The News-Gazette

Each year, we contribute a scholarship in the name of our Farm Leader program to the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation. This year's recipient is 20-year-old Megan Myerscough , a 2015 graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School who will be recognized at Friday's Foundation Scholars banquet in Champaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC