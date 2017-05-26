Tom's #Mailbag, May 26, 2017

Tom's #Mailbag, May 26, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The News-Gazette

In a packed mailbag this week: property assessments, a mysterious hilltop table at Orchard Downs, summer shows at the State Farm Center, soil testing not silo testing at Chanute, I-74 roadwork, postal workers' identities, Priceless Books, court fines, the state's attorney's case load, MTD bus stops, beer sales at Garth Brooks' shows and a wayward call for local government harassment. "Assembly Hall err ... State Farm Center has been busy this spring with multiple shows of various performances, but why is the venue empty until August 26th with concerts? Finishing renovations? Just a break? It's got A/C now so it wouldn't be that like it was before with not being able to do much of anything in the summer."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC