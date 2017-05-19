Tom's #Mailbag, May 19, 2017
This week's 'bag includes questions about the age-old problem of low bridge clearances on Green Street, interstate highway work, sidewalk seating at outdoor cafes and restaurants in downtown Champaign, two new businesses, an Urbana restaurant so successful it is creating a traffic problem and more about everyone's least favorite local amenity: geese. "What are the rules about how much sidewalk space restaurants and bars can use for outdoor seating? Some places I see little metal markers driven into the sidewalk, which I assume marks how much space they can use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC