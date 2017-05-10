Three U of I Football Players Arraigned on Robbery Charges
University of Illinois football players Zarrian J. Holcombe , Darta L. Lee , and Howard Watkins were arrested on Wednesday in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Champaign. Three football players at the University of Illinois have been charged with burglary and robbery charges in connection with an incident at a university residence hall Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC