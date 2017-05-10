Three U of I Football Players Arraign...

Three U of I Football Players Arraigned on Robbery Charges

University of Illinois football players Zarrian J. Holcombe , Darta L. Lee , and Howard Watkins were arrested on Wednesday in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Champaign. Three football players at the University of Illinois have been charged with burglary and robbery charges in connection with an incident at a university residence hall Wednesday.

