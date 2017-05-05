TheMJs, May 5, 2017

Some day, when things calm down, I'll tell the real story of @JoeNBC and his very insecure long-time girlfriend, @morningmika . Two clowns! - This tweet was posted in August, and turns out Trump was on to something, as MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski announced their engagement Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.