Theft charge lands Urbana man in jail
An Urbana man who admitted he stole items from a Champaign home almost a year ago has been sentenced to four years in prison. Jack Beasley, 46, who last lived in the 1000 block of Eastern Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday to theft before Judge Roger Webber.
