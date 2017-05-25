Tennessee man facing felony drug offe...

Tennessee man facing felony drug offenses

A Tennessee man who allegedly had drugs intended for sale Tuesday in Champaign has been charged with two serious felony drug offenses. A Champaign police report said officers were called to a domestic dispute on Edgebrook Drive about 10 a.m. Headed to the call, an officer saw a man, later identified as James Borden, 29, of Murfreesboro, carrying two large full white bags.

