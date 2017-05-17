Teen driver charged in car chase was ...

Teen driver charged in car chase was in prison for same offense 18 days earlier

A Champaign teen had been out of juvenile prison for possession of a stolen vehicle all of 18 days when he was arrested Tuesday for the same offense after a car chase from Rantoul to rural Ludlow. Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis ruled it was a matter of "immediate and urgent necessity" that a 15-year-old boy with several prior convictions be held in detention until a May 24 trial in his case.

