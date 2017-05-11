Tax preparer admits stealing thousands from elderly client
A rural Champaign man who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman for whom he prepared taxes could go to prison for as long as eight years. Heading off what was likely to be a protracted bench trial, Mark Stites, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday to financial exploitation of an elderly person.
