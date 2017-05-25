Survey: Champaign residents mostly sa...

Survey: Champaign residents mostly satisfied with park district

The head of the University of Illinois department in charge of compiling survey results for the Champaign Park District said residents seem to be satisfied with the programming, facilities and services that the district provides. UI Office of Recreation and Park Resources Director Robin Hall said there were 351 surveys returned out of 3,500 that were mailed out to random addresses in early April.

