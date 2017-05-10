- Serra Ventures Invests $250,000 in ...

- Serra Ventures Invests $250,000 in Madison-Based Asto CT -

1 hr ago

Asto CT, LLC , developers of EquinaTM, a novel multi-slice computed tomography system to image the limbs of standing horses, has raised $250,000 in Bridge funding from Champaign, Illinois-based venture firm Serra Ventures. Serra is participating in the company's $1.5M round with an initial commitment of $250,000.

