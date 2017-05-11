Second phase of MCORE work off and running
While construction in front of the Illini Union is on hold until after commencement, it continues down the road on Green Street between First to Locust streets. Traffic is restricted to one southbound lane on First as crews move forward on the second phase of the $46.9 million Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project, or MCORE.
