Role in TV theft might not cost Champaign woman

A Champaign woman who admitted her role in the theft of an Urbana man's television has been given an opportunity to escape a conviction. Wynita Johnson, 23, who listed an address in the 600 block of Marketview Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday to theft before Judge Tom Difanis, admitting that on March 26, she had a television that had been stolen from a home in the 1200 block of Hill Street in Urbana the day before.

