PACA plans tours of renovated Solon House on Sunday
The Preservation and Conservation Association, which bought and renovated the Solon House at 503 S. State St., C, will give tours of the historic structure from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The tours are part of National Historic Preservation Month, which falls in May, and are being given before PACA puts the house up for sale later this month.
