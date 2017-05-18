Omega-3, omega-6 fatty acids linked to healthy brain aging
Two new studies have identified links between polyunsaturated fatty acids in the blood and integrity of brain structures and cognitive abilities in aging. Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found dietary intake of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids can promote healthy aging.
