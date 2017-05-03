Never a bad time to be safer while driving and riding
May is Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, but really the campaign could extend to every month where there's enough decent weather for enthusiasts to get their motors running and head out on our scenic highways. Already this season we've reported on one serious motorcycle accident - an early April collision at the intersection of Route 23 and U.S. 34 south of Leland in which a car failed to yield while turning left, pulling into the path of a motorcycle about 10:30 p.m. - and next week a county resident will be sentenced for his role in a fatal crash from October.
