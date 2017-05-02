MTD director says designated stops bo...

MTD director says designated stops boost safety, bus schedule

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will host an open house Wednesday on its plan to implement a designated-stops policy systemwide this fall. The MTD is one of the last large bus systems in the country without a designated-stops program, said Karl Gnadt, the MTD's managing director.

