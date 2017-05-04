Man charged after suspected coke, heroin found in ceiling
A Champaign man who had suspected cocaine and heroin stashed in the ceiling of his home has been criminally charged. Lawrence McMillion, 51, of the 1700 block of Henry Street, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts: possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, both Class 1 felonies.
