Jimmy John's selling $1 subs Tuesday
Jimmy John's is bringing back its $1 sub day on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The chain, based in Champaign, Illinois, says the deal at participating locations nationwide will be limited to one sub per person and is only valid for in-store purchases. According to the Jimmy John's website, there are eight locations around the Quad Cities Area including shops in Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, and Silvis.
