Jimmy John's selling $1 subs Tuesday

Jimmy John's selling $1 subs Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Jimmy John's is bringing back its $1 sub day on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The chain, based in Champaign, Illinois, says the deal at participating locations nationwide will be limited to one sub per person and is only valid for in-store purchases. According to the Jimmy John's website, there are eight locations around the Quad Cities Area including shops in Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, and Silvis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC