Jimmy John's selling $1 subs Tuesday

Jimmy John's is bringing back its $1 sub day on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The chain, based in Champaign, Illinois, says the deal at participating locations nationwide will be limited to one sub per person and is only valid for in-store purchases. According to the Jimmy John's website, there are eight locations around the Quad Cities Area including shops in Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, and Silvis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.