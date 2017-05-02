Jim Dey: Prosecutors want other assaults included in cold-case trial

Eighteen months ago, a Champaign man linked by DNA to the 1985 murder of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl was arrested by DuPage County authorities and charged with murder. Now, prosecutors are alleging in court filings that the man, 63-year-old Michael R. Jones, was also involved in numerous other sexual assaults, including at least three in Champaign-Urbana between 1984 and 1995.

