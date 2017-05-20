Issues with UI student-trustee election create friction
In early March, University of Illinois junior Emily Tuttle was elected to represent Urbana students on the UI Board of Trustees. An administrator decided to repeat the election, saying Mitchell was unfairly left off the original ballot because of technical issues - a decision that has prompted a challenge from Tuttle and complaints from her state senator.
