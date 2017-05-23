Indian author to speak at Champaign's Hindu temple

The author of a new book on the Hindu religion will be the keynote speaker at a spiritual event this weekend in Champaign. Sri Satyanarayana Sarma will present a talk on "The Essence of Sri Lalitha Sahasranama with reference to Sri Chakra" at 7 p.m. May 27 at the Hindu Temple and Cultural Society of Central Illinois, 2130 County Road 1000 E., C. Sarma, the leader of the Panchawati Spiritual Foundation in India, has deep practical knowledge of Vedanta, Yoga and Tantra and has acquired mastery in esoteric arts like astrology, alternative medicine and martial arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.