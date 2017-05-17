Illinois Senate panel kills bill to allow nursing degrees at community colleges

Legislation that would have allowed up to 11 Illinois community colleges to offer four-year degrees in nursing collapsed in a Senate committee Tuesday, amid charges that public universities had been dishonest in their testimony about the bill. Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, called the bill dead for the current legislative session after the Senate Higher Education Committee voted down, 8-7, an amendment he offered to limit the scope of the measure.

