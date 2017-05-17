Illinois Senate panel kills bill to a...

Illinois Senate panel kills bill to allow nursing degrees at community colleges

Legislation that would have allowed up to 11 Illinois community colleges to offer four-year degrees in nursing collapsed in a Senate committee Tuesday, amid charges that public universities had been dishonest in their testimony about the bill. Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, called the bill dead for the current legislative session after the Senate Higher Education Committee voted down, 8-7, an amendment he offered to limit the scope of the measure.

