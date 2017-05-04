Hot Rod Power Tour Says Hello to Champaign, Il and Davenport, Ia
Hey HOT ROD Power Tourers, did you miss us on TV? Davenport, Iowa and Champaign, Illinois brought us some good food and scenic drives, but we'll say the coolest part was checking the I-80 Trucking Museum and its neighboring "World's Largest Truck Stop."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
