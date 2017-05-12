Health district admin on Davis: 'Peop...

Health district admin on Davis: 'People will die, and he will own that vote'

The executive director of the Champaign County Health Care Consumers says she wants to publicly debate U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis about the provisions of the American Health Care Act that he helped pass earlier this month. Claudia Lennhoff, who heads the grass-roots consumer group, and Julie Pryde, the administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, both hit Davis for his vote for the Obamacare replacement, and said they don't believe he understands what it will do to constituents in his central Illinois district.

