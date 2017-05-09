First Small Business Workshop to be held this Thursday
May 9 - The new partnership between the Economic Development Corporations in Decatur and Champaign County is giving you the opportunity to learn more about starting a business. The Illinois Small Business Development Center at the Champaign Count EDC is hosting its first workshop called "Starting Your Business in Illinois".
