First look: Portillo's in Champaign

The Champaign location at 2306 N. Prospect Ave. will seat more than 200 guests; have a standard Portillo's menu, which includes hot dogs, Italian beef, hamburgers and chocolate cake; and have a 1950s diner theme, with decor from the decommissioned Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Portillo's said in December. Today, Portillo's is showing off the new restaurant with a news conference in the morning and its first training meals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.