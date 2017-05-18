First look: Portillo's in Champaign
The Champaign location at 2306 N. Prospect Ave. will seat more than 200 guests; have a standard Portillo's menu, which includes hot dogs, Italian beef, hamburgers and chocolate cake; and have a 1950s diner theme, with decor from the decommissioned Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Portillo's said in December. Today, Portillo's is showing off the new restaurant with a news conference in the morning and its first training meals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC