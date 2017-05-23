EXCHANGE: Veteran says unit remained ...

EXCHANGE: Veteran says unit remained vulnerable after war

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

In this April 26, 2017 photo, Robert Alsop, a member of the Army Security Agency who intercepted North Korea messages in the Korean War, shares his experience from that time at his home in Champaign, Ill. less In this April 26, 2017 photo, Robert Alsop, a member of the Army Security Agency who intercepted North Korea messages in the Korean War, shares his experience from that time at his home in Champaign, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
edd mantels Tue iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,513 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC