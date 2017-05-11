Driver who hit elderly pedestrian in December charged with aggravated DUI
A more serious charge of aggravated driving under the influence has been filed against an Urbana man who was already charged with DUI in the wake of a Champaign pedestrian's death in December. State's Attorney Julia Rietz said her office on Wednesday filed a felony count against Joseph R. Perry, 45, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, in connection with the death of Marjorie Roberts.
