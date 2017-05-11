Driver who hit elderly pedestrian in December charged with aggravated DUI

A more serious charge of aggravated driving under the influence has been filed against an Urbana man who was already charged with DUI in the wake of a Champaign pedestrian's death in December. State's Attorney Julia Rietz said her office on Wednesday filed a felony count against Joseph R. Perry, 45, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, in connection with the death of Marjorie Roberts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.