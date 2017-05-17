CU Fresh Start hires two new researchers
Recent University of Illinois Ph.D. graduates Julian Williams and Rafiqah Mustafaa were brought aboard to assist city staff in analyzing data on CU Fresh Start's processes and effects. The researchers join Vivian Gray, who was hired in January as Fresh Start's project specialist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
