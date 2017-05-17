CSU study: Dancing may offset some effects of aging in the brain
A new study led by a Colorado State University researcher shows that kicking up your heels can actually be good for your noggin. The research team demonstrated for the first time that decline in the brain's "white matter" can be detected over a period of only 6 months in healthy aging adults - faster than most studies have shown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC