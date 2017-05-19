Congo man convicted of sexual assault

Champaign County jurors took 4 1/2 hours Friday to decide whose version of an alleged sexual assault that happened two years ago in a car outside a Champaign man's apartment to believe. After four days of testimony before Judge Tom Difanis, protracted because of the need for a French translator for defendant Jean Fukama-Kabika, 33, the jury sided with the victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.