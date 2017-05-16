Chicago man accused of beating, raping woman at Champaign motel

A Chicago man accused of raping and beating a woman in a Champaign motel room last week is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond. Jaime Gallegos, 21, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint for alleged acts that occurred May 8 with a 21-year-old Chicago woman.

