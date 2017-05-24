Champaign taking a fresh look at hous...

Champaign taking a fresh look at housing regulations

In a push to maintain the historical and architectural integrity of in-town zoning districts, Champaign city staff will gather input on how affected residents want the area's multifamily development regulations to change. The city's assistant planning and development director, Rob Kowalski, said Tuesday that he'll form a working group of interested residents who can suggest zoning changes for the Champaign City Council to discuss later.

