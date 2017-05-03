Champaign swears in its first female-...

Champaign swears in its first female-majority council

The Champaign City Council's new female majority -- from left, District 5 representative Vanna Pianfetti, District 3 representative Angie Brix, Mayor Deb Feinen, District 2 representative Alicia Beck and District 1 representative Clarissa Nickerson Fourman -- pose for a photo after Pianfetti and Beck were sworn in as the newest council members at Tuesday night's meeting in the City Building downtown. CHAMPAIGN - The city's first majority-female city council was sworn in Tuesday, giving face to a recent swell in interest for more female representatives.

