Champaign shooting still under investigation

Champaign police say the shooting happened in the area of Third and Washington Street at about 8:42 p.m. Detectives say one man was shot, and received treatment at Carle Hospital in Urbana before being released. Police say the suspect is described as a black male, between 18 and 20 year of age, standing six feet tall with a skinny build, and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

