Champaign native chosen to lead UI Alumni Association
Jennifer Lewis Neubauer, a 1982 education graduate of the Urbana campus, will have a dual role as president of the Alumni Association and associate vice chancellor for alumni relations. Her appointment takes effect July 15, pending approval by UI trustees.
