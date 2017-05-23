Champaign man who wounded wife gets 3 years
A Champaign man who said it was an accident when he shot his wife in their Champaign home late last year has been sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Heidi Ladd sentenced Deresheo D. Carter, 25, who pleaded guilty in April to reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, on Friday.
