Champaign man who admitted having gun in car gets probation

A Champaign man who admitted possessing a weapon in a car in Champaign last month has been sentenced to two years of probation. Cameron Anderson, 20, of the 2400 block of Lakewood Drive pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to felony aggravated unlawful use of weapons, admitting that on April 3 he was in possession of a loaded .22-caliber pistol that Champaign police found on the rear floorboard of a car he was in at a convenience store in the 300 block of Bloomington Road.

