Champaign man gets probation for domestic battery
Jansen McNeal, 23, who listed an address in the 4000 block of Copper Ridge Road, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to domestic battery, a misdemeanor, in connection with a March 8 fight he engaged in with a Champaign woman. The METRO SWAT unit had surrounded the home in search of another man who was wanted on a weapons offense.
