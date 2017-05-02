Champaign man gets 10 years for attempted robbery at hotel
A Champaign man who tried to rob a motel clerk last fall was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison. Darsha L. Scott Jr., 21, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Dobbins Drive, pleaded guilty in March before Judge Heidi Ladd to attempted armed robbery in a Nov. 6 holdup at the Drury Inn, 905 W. Anthony Drive, C. Other charges alleging he was an armed habitual criminal and a felon in possession of a weapon were dismissed in return for his plea.
