Champaign man convicted of aggravated robbery in parking-lot holdup
A Champaign County jury Wednesday rejected the argument that a man willingly gave his debit card to another man in payment for a gambling debt. Nathan Cobbs, 27, whose last known address was in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, was convicted of aggravated robbery in connection with the July 5, 2016, holdup of a Tolono man in the parking lot of an apartment in Champaign.
