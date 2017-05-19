Champaign County Board member follows predecessors in resigning

Champaign Democrat Matt Hiser, who was elected to the county board in November, said Thursday that he is resigning his District 8 seat effective today. Hiser, 27, a fourth-grade teacher at Yankee Ridge School in Urbana, said he is moving to Kalamazoo, Mich., to follow his girlfriend, who is beginning a pharmacy residency.

