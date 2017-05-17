Champaign council makes Kirby bridge over I-57 part of city
The city council approved a transfer of the Kirby Avenue bridge over Interstate 57 from Champaign Township to the city Monday in hopes that the Illinois Department of Transportation will start working on the worrisome span sooner than 2023. The unanimous vote was cast Tuesday night and was praised by a representative of affected homeowners' associations, who said the completion of Judah Christian High School's new southwest Champaign facility in 2019 could further complicate the bridge's traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC