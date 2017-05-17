Champaign council makes Kirby bridge over I-57 part of city

The city council approved a transfer of the Kirby Avenue bridge over Interstate 57 from Champaign Township to the city Monday in hopes that the Illinois Department of Transportation will start working on the worrisome span sooner than 2023. The unanimous vote was cast Tuesday night and was praised by a representative of affected homeowners' associations, who said the completion of Judah Christian High School's new southwest Champaign facility in 2019 could further complicate the bridge's traffic.

