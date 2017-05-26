Cause of death for Centennial student may be released next week
The chief medical examiner in St. Louis, Missouri, expects to release the cause of death for Centennial High School student Luke Miller next week. And his preliminary comments are in line with local reports that the teen's death was the result of a medical event.
