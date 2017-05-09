C-U woman charged for role in domesti...

C-U woman charged for role in domestic dispute

12 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A local woman has been charged in connection with an attack on her brother's ex-girlfriend that happened last week in Urbana. Prisca Foster, 22, who listed addresses in the 500 block of East University Avenue, Champaign, and the 2400 block of East Oregon, Urbana, was arraigned Monday for home invasion, robbery and aggravated battery for allegedly taking part in a violent domestic dispute between her brother Paul Foster, 22, and the woman at the victim's North Lincoln Avenue home on April 29. Paul Foster, listed as homeless, was arraigned Friday and remained in the county jail Tuesday in lieu of $250,000 bond.

