Busey vice chairman: County's financial forecast still strong

Despite the lack of a state budget, the local economy remains solid, and the University of Illinois continues to shape its future in its 150th year. That's the word from Busey Bank Vice Chairman Ed Scharlau, who'll present his annual state-of-Champaign County financial report to a packed house this morning at the I Hotel and Conference Center.

