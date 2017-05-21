Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival canceled over financial concerns
After a nine-year run, the annual Champaign Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival has been called off for 2017, organizers announced on Facebook. "We'd love nothing more than to put the 10th anniversary event together for everyone but it's just not financially viable," the announcement read.
